House fire in Winnipeg's West Kildonan area caused by candle

WINNIPEG -

A house fire in Winnipeg’s West Kildonan area on Monday was caused by the improper use of a candle, according to the City of Winnipeg.

The fire began just before 4:20 p.m. at a bungalow in the 400 block of Leila Avenue.

When Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews got to the scene, they found smoke coming from the home and attacked the fire from inside the house. The fire was declared under control at 4:50 p.m.

Everyone inside the house got out before firefighters arrived and no one was hurt.

The city does not have any damage estimates at this time, but said the fire was accidental and caused by a candle.

The city reminds Winnipeggers to be cautious when using candles and to follow the following safety tips: