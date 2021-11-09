BREAKING
House fire in Winnipeg's West Kildonan area caused by candle
(File image.)
WINNIPEG -
A house fire in Winnipeg’s West Kildonan area on Monday was caused by the improper use of a candle, according to the City of Winnipeg.
The fire began just before 4:20 p.m. at a bungalow in the 400 block of Leila Avenue.
When Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews got to the scene, they found smoke coming from the home and attacked the fire from inside the house. The fire was declared under control at 4:50 p.m.
Everyone inside the house got out before firefighters arrived and no one was hurt.
The city does not have any damage estimates at this time, but said the fire was accidental and caused by a candle.
The city reminds Winnipeggers to be cautious when using candles and to follow the following safety tips:
- Don’t leave a lit candle unattended;
- Use approved, non-combustible candle holders and put them on firm, non-slip surfaces;
- Don’t put lit candles in drafty areas;
- Extinguish a candle once it has burned down to within two inches of its holder or base;
- Keep candles away from anything that could be flammable;
- Keep wicks trimmed to half an inch and remove excess wax before storing; and
- Keep candles, matches and lighters out of the reach of kids.
