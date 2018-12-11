

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said a 29-year-old man is dead following a house fire in the RM of Riding Mountain West, around 10 kilometres north of Inglis, Man.

The Mounties were called to the home around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, where they found two men who lived there, 74 and 43, who had escaped the blaze unharmed.

They were told the 29-year-old was missing and was believed to be in a structure – the garage -- fully engulfed in flames.

That’s where his body was found after the fire was put out, police said, adding the fire and man’s death don’t appear to be suspicious.

The fire is under investigation by RCMP and the Office of the Fire Commissioner.