House fire on Burrows Avenue prompts road closure
Published Wednesday, May 12, 2021 8:30AM CST Last Updated Wednesday, May 12, 2021 9:25AM CST
Firefighters respond to a fire at a home on Burrows Avenue on May 12, 2021 (CTV News Photo Owen Swinn)
WINNIPEG -- A fire at a home on Burrows Avenue has prompted the Winnipeg Police Service to close a section of the street.
The Winnipeg Police Service posted on Twitter that Burrows Avenue is closed in both directions between Aikins Street and Charles Street.
The fire is located in the 300 block of Burrows Avenue and is described as significant. The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is at the scene.
CTV Winnipeg will update the story.
