House fire prompts road closures in Winnipeg's North End

WINNIPEG -

A Wednesday morning house fire in Winnipeg’s North End has resulted in road closures.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the fire at an abandoned College Avenue house around 5:15 a.m.

When crews got to the scene, the house was already heavily involved. The neighbouring homes sustained minor damage.

According to Winnipeg’s Transportation Management Centre (TMC), eastbound and westbound College Avenue is closed between Salter and Aikins Streets. Images show emergency crews at the scene, and tape blocking off the area.

Crews are expected to be on scene for a few hours as they work to extinguish the fire.

There is no information yet on any damage estimates or the cause of the fire.

- With files from CTV’s Ainsley McPhail.