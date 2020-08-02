WINNIPEG -- A firepit is to blame for a house fire on Saturday afternoon that sent one person to hospital.

At 4:57 p.m., Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a one-and-a-half-storey home in the 1300 block of William Avenue West.

Crews encountered smoke and flames coming from the home once on the scene. WFPS launched an “offensive attack,” according to a statement, declaring the fire under control at 5:46 p.m.

One person was taken to hospital in stable condition. No damage estimates are available.

WFPS said a preliminary investigation suggests the fire's cause was accidental and started in an outdoor fire pit.

Residents are reminded of the following safety tips: