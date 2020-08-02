WINNIPEG -- A firepit is to blame for a house fire on Saturday afternoon that sent one person to hospital.

At 4:57 p.m., Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a one-and-a-half-storey home in the 1300 block of William Avenue West.

Crews encountered smoke and flames coming from the home once on the scene. WFPS launched an “offensive attack,” according to a statement, declaring the fire under control at 5:46 p.m.

One person was taken to hospital in stable condition. No damage estimates are available. 

WFPS said a preliminary investigation suggests the fire's cause was accidental and started in an outdoor fire pit. 

Residents are reminded of the following safety tips:

  • Ensure your fire pit is 10 feet away from any buildings, structures, fences, trees, overhanging wires, or anything else that can catch on fire.
  • Your fire pit must have a metal grate or mesh (or spark arrestor) on top of the pit with openings less than 12 mm (1/2 inch) wide.
  • Only burn clean, dry, unpainted and untreated wood. Never burn grass, leaves, brush, or tree trimmings.
  • Have a supply of water or sand on hand to quickly extinguish the fire if needed.
  • An adult must supervise outdoor fires at all times.
  • If wind speeds exceed 25 km/h, outdoor fires are not permitted.
  • Always use an approved receptacle for open-air fires or fire pits, and obtain a permit from the City of Winnipeg for any fire pit in your yard. (Source: WFPS)