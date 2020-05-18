WINNIPEG -- A house went up in flames Monday evening in Steinbach.

The Steinbach Fire Department was called to the fire at a home on Whitby Crescent just before 5:30 p.m. Fire Chief Kelvin Toews told CTV News when crews arrived, the fire was coming through the roof.

He said it was extinguished fairly quickly.

Toews said the residents on the first floor were home at the time of the fire, but were able to evacuate without injury. The basement residents were not home at the time.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner is investigating the cause of the fire.