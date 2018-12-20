Featured
House in Oak Bluff goes up in flames
RCMP in Headingley, Man., received a report about the fire on Park Avenue around 1:20 a.m. (Source: RCMP)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, December 20, 2018 12:12PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, December 20, 2018 12:42PM CST
No one was hurt after a house in Oak Bluff, Man., was destroyed in an early morning fire on Thursday.
RCMP in Headingley, Man., received a report about the fire on Park Avenue around 1:20 a.m., and when they arrived on scene the house was engulfed in flames.
The RM of McDonald Fire Department also helped battle the blaze.
Everyone in the house made it out safely.
The investigation continues.