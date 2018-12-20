

CTV Winnipeg





No one was hurt after a house in Oak Bluff, Man., was destroyed in an early morning fire on Thursday.

RCMP in Headingley, Man., received a report about the fire on Park Avenue around 1:20 a.m., and when they arrived on scene the house was engulfed in flames.

In Pictures: Fire destroys home in Oak Bluff

The RM of McDonald Fire Department also helped battle the blaze.

Everyone in the house made it out safely.

The investigation continues.