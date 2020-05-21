WINNIPEG -- A home on Selkirk Avenue previously damaged by a fire almost two years ago will be demolished following another fire Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a fire in a vacant bungalow in the 700 block of Selkirk Avenue at 3:05 p.m. Firefighters said flames and heavy smoke were coming from the structure, which was previously damaged in a November 2018 fire.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said the fire extended to two neighbouring homes. One of the neighbouring homes was occupied, while the other was vacant and also had previous fire damage.

The occupants of the neighbouring home were evacuated by firefighters. There were no injuries reported.

The WFPS said the fire was declared under control at 3:58 p.m.

Heavy machinery is being brought in to demolish the home where the fire originated to help extinguish hotspots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and there are no damage estimates.

Selkirk Avenue remains closed between Parr Street and McKenzie Street to allow crews to complete work at the scene.