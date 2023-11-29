WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • House set on fire with children inside, RCMP searching for suspect

    Manitoba RCMP are investigating a fire as arson after a home on Pipeline Road in the RM of West St. Paul burned down on Nov. 27, 2023. (Supplied: RCMP) Manitoba RCMP are investigating a fire as arson after a home on Pipeline Road in the RM of West St. Paul burned down on Nov. 27, 2023. (Supplied: RCMP)

    Manitoba RCMP is searching for a suspect who set fire to a home in West St. Paul with young children inside.

    Mounties said video surveillance showed a vehicle driving up to a home on Pipeline Road in the Rural Municipality of West St. Paul on Monday morning. According to police, the person stopped the vehicle next to some trees by the house, got out and set fire to the home. They are then seen getting back in the vehicle and driving away.

    Emergency crews got the call about the fire around 5:35 a.m. By the time officers got to the home, it was fully engulfed in flames.

    Mounties said there were 10 people inside the home – including an infant and young children. All were able to make it out safely.

    The home was completely destroyed by the fire, RCMP said.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP.

