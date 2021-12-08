House sustained significant damage in fire in Winnipeg's West Alexander neighbourhood

A fire in Winnipeg’s West Alexander neighbourhood on Tuesday has left one house with significant smoke, fire and water damage.

Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to the fire at a vacant house in the 800 block of McDermot Avenue at 5:45 p.m.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home and began an exterior attack. Crews used aerial ladders to extinguish the fire and protect neighbouring houses.

Firefighters also used a drone to help with situational awareness and to find hot spots.

The fire was declared under control just before 8:30 p.m., but crews remained on scene into the evening to extinguish hot spots.

Residents inside both of the neighbouring homes evacuated as a precaution, and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and there are no damage estimates at this time. However, the home suffered significant damage is and likely a total loss.

Those driving in this area are urged to use caution as the water used to fight the fire has frozen. The City of Winnipeg is monitoring the conditions and will apply sand and de-icing agents as needed.

The city noted that crews were rotated throughout the evening due to the cold weather.