House under renovation catches fire in St. James
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, March 10, 2018 11:38AM CST
Winnipeg fire crews are investigating a house fire in St. James Saturday morning.
A fire official said the call came in around 9:45 a.m. Crews arrived on scene to see smoke coming from the kitchen area of a house on Olive Street.
Crews then forced their way into the building and put out the flames.
The official said there was nobody inside. The house was under renovation.
The fire was called in by a neighbor. Officials continue to investigate.