WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Firefighters Union wants to know what will happen should first responders be exposed to COVID-19.

Union president Alex Forrest, is calling on the city to identify what procedures are in place to protect the first responders. He said he is concerned the virus could sweep through the ranks of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

"Winnipeg firefighters are first on the scene the majority of the time," said Forrest, noting the city has done a good job of developing protocols for responding to potential patients, but he feels more needs to be done.

"One of the things missing from these protocols, what happens to the firefighter or firefighter paramedic when that individual is exposed to the coronavirus?" He said. "There has to be some kind of quarantine issue."

In Washington State, 25 firefighters were placed in quarantine at the fire hall or at home, after responding to a call at a nursing home with a COVID-19 outbreak.

"Firefighters don't want to take this home to their family," Forrest said.

In a statement to CTV News, the city said:

"Prevention is important for containment of any Influenza-like illness, including COVID-19. While the WFPS had protocols in place for preventing the spread of Influenza-like illnesses, the WFPS recently updated those protocols in light of the developing COVID-19 situation. When 911 medical dispatch information states a patient is experiencing an Influenza-like illness, crews are reminded to don proper personal protection and also apply an N95 mask, a surgical mask, or oxygen mask on the patient upon initial contact," the statement read.

"It definately is on everybody's mind from what we understand, although I do re-iterate that the risk is low for first responders," said Brent Bekiaris, chair of the Paramedic Association of Manitoba.

Bekiaris said the message from health authorities on safety procedures to follow have been received and he points to the recent medical emergency onboard a WestJet flight from Vancouver to Winnipeg.

"Paramedics took all the precautions necessary to address the concerns by donning masks as well as gowns," said Bekiaris.

MANITOBA JUSTICE CONCERNED ABOUT IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON INMATES

The fire fighters union is not alone in its concerns should a coronavirus outbreak hit the province.

Manitoba Justice told CTV News that it is screening all inmates who have travelled internationally before accepting them into Manitoba facilities.

It said it has advised all police agencies in Manitoba that prisoners who have travelled internationally in the 14-days before being arrested and are exhibiting flu like symptoms will not be admitted into provincial custody centres unless accompanied by medical documentation that confirms the absence of COVID-19.

Officials suggest police keep the person in police custody or they be taken to a hospital while waiting.

The police union told CTV News that they do not have any detention facilities at the police headquarters and they are not legally allowed to hold people for weeks on end.

If the suspect is taken to hospital for quarantine, the union believes they would then have to have two officers assigned at all times to watch over them.

-with files from CTV's Jon Hendricks