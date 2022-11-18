How a former Winnipeg soccer coach is connected to the men's national team and what he expects at the World Cup
From coaching Canada's soccer future to now being able to see them compete on the world stage, Rob Gale has a unique perspective on Team Canada as the World Cup in Qatar is just days away.
The former head coach of Winnipeg's Valour FC, Gale has had his fingerprints all over Manitoba and Canadian soccer over the last 15-plus years.
He was named the technical director of the Manitoba Soccer Association in 2006 and has coached the Canadian National Youth U17, U18, and U20 teams.
Being able to coach all those youth teams, Gale can say he has seen several Canada's current players up close and personal.
"I've been very fortunate and lucky to work with 16 out of the 26 guys that are headed to Qatar," said Gale in a phone interview with CTV News Winnipeg. "Many of them we identified as young players as early as 15, like Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David and players like that, and it's just a privilege to see them develop and kind of go on to reach their full potential."
Gale said when Canada Soccer was working on developing youth and finding players to create a "new Canada."
"You look for talented players, you look for ones with, you know, you hope the right attitude and character, their willingness to learn and develop and improve their game and you work with them.
"You try to form a bond and an 'us against the world mentality' at a young age. So hopefully they can continue to take the lessons from that and then they'll go on and apply that at the senior level."
Gale said throughout his youth coaching career he has felt like there have been some special age groups that have come through the program, but he noted you never know what could happen and a lot needs to go right to become a professional athlete.
But now watching the success the team has had going through CONCACAF and the excitement around the start of the World Cup, he says it's thrilling to see.
"For us to then see it breed results, is hugely rewarding and very exciting. Like any fan, we're just delighted that we can wave our Canada and wear the Canada shirt on the biggest sporting event in the world."
WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THE CANADIANS
Canada is in a group with Morocco, Belgium and Croatia, and they open up their tournament against Belgium on Wednesday.
Gale said he expects Belgium to be the hardest test for Canada, as Belgium is ranked second in the world.
But outside of that game, he does think the team has a chance to advance to the Round of 16.
"Croatia has an older team, aging, they're not as good as they have been in previous versions of themselves. Morocco is a difficult challenge as a lot of the African teams are with their technical qualities and physicality as well. But I don't see any reason why we can't get results in two out of three games and push to get out of the group."
Gale said he thinks Canada could be the team that surprises a lot of countries.
"I've heard other coaches say that we're kind of like a club team in the World Cup. We've got a bit of a club team feel to us where there's a brotherhood of guys that, you know, maybe the underdog and have that kind of feeling about us that we can just go and play and we've got a lot of youth, which is always fearless in these things, and it's new and fresh to them."
No matter the result, Gale said this tournament is a good stepping stone for the World Cup in 2026, which is being co-hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico.
He said this team will be able to learn some lessons and give the team experience for what the next World Cup is partially on home soil.
"Those learnings are huge for the players and they will learn as a staff and learn as a team and a squad and then the management system and the association will learn its lessons through all of that," said Gale. "But I think they can go enjoy this, bring the country along for the ride as they have done and then we can all look forward to that four-year runway to hosting it and then really seeing where we can compete on the world stage in 2026."
When asked what message he would have for the team, Gale said the men just have to enjoy the moment and know that everyone is really proud of what this team has already done.
"What an amazing achievement for them already."
A Vancouver Island man became a festival legend after he delivered a stack of pizzas to festivalgoers attending Burning Man in Nevada's Black Rock Desert this summer.