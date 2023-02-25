How a local construction company is building affordable housing in the North End

A Winnipeg family will soon take possession of a new home in the North End, the first in a series of affordable houses being built by a local contractor.

Purpose Construction, a social enterprise-focused company looking to give back to the community, built the new four-bedroom, two-bathroom house on Magnus Avenue.

"We're trying to make sure there's safe and affordable housing and opportunities for homeownership for people living in the community, said executive director Kalen Taylor.

The construction company has been around since 2009, completing more than $17 million in successful contracts in that time.

Taylor said a grant subsidy allows them to offer the home for sale for $250,000 with no down payment, allowing low-income families to apply for a mortgage at a lower amount.

Applicants must have an annual income below $84,600, cannot currently own a home, and must have dependents, among other requirements.

Taylor said the project also helped provide valuable training in trades industries to those facing barriers in the industry.

"What this project let us do is, not only deepen our trades training program to include everything from pouring the concrete foundation, siding, roofing, everything it takes to build a new home," said Taylor. "It also lets us deepen that impact by building and creating more affordable housing in the community."

The vacant lot for the Magnus Avenue build - and two more planned this year - were sold to Purpose Construction for only $1.00 each by the City of Winnipeg.

Another two builds are also planned for 2024.

Taylor believes the new houses will have a transformational impact on the street, through increased property values, and a reduction in unwanted activities in the empty lots.

More information can be found online.