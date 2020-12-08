WINNIPEG -- With visitation at Manitoba’s personal care homes restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one Winnipeg woman has found a safe way to bring holiday cheer to those living at the facilities.

Katie Doerkson said in the past she’s gone to personal care homes to perform Christmas carols with her coworkers, but this year she decided to transform her performance and create the virtual Christmas Carol Singalong.

She noted the idea came to her after reading an email from her grandmother’s care home about keeping residents safe and entertained during this time of increased isolation.

“It just popped into my head,” Doerkson said.

“I thought there must be a way we can do something virtual in a singalong of some sort, having no idea how complicated it would end up being.”

Doerksen said she then asked the Rosewood Retirement Residence if it’d be interested in this virtual singalong. Once she got the go-ahead, she reached out to her sister and few friends, whom she described as “very talented,” to take part in the project.

From there, they tried to figure out how to make the video, which Doerksen said was a bit of a struggle due to technological challenges.

“I honestly thought the five of us would get on a Zoom and sing together and just record it, not factoring into it lag times and internet connection and all of that,” she said.

“So that was not possible.”

In the end, the five singers involved are not singing together, though it will appear that way in the final version.

Instead, the video’s editor, Patrick Hansen, volunteered to synchronize each singer’s video and audio so that they are all singing in unison.

“We all recorded individually at home and sent all our files over to Patrick and he pieced it all together for us,” Doerkson said.

She added some of the songs featured in the video include Silent Night, Santa Claus is Coming to Town, and White Christmas.

“It’s kind of a mix of very traditional, with a bit more fun, newer ones,” she said.

Doerkson said they are hoping to have the final product completed by this weekend, and are happy to send it to any personal care homes that may want the video.

Any personal care home interested in the virtual singalong should email wpgcarolling@gmail.com

- With files from CTV’s Katherine Dow.