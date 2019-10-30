Winnipeggers across the city are stocking up on candy in anticipation for the moment on Thursday night when their doorbells ring and they are met with a chorus of ‘Trick-or-Treat.’

But how busy will your neighbourhood be on Halloween night? An interactive map may have the answer to that question.

Statistics Canada and CensusMapper have gathered information from the 2016 census to show which neighbourhoods in Winnipeg will be hopping on Halloween. The darker the colour, the more children you should expect, the maps says. It counts children between the ages of three to 14 as being of trick-or-treating age.

But as children prepare their costumes for a night of sugar-filled fun, the Winnipeg police have some tips to stay safe this Halloween – the first of these goes out to all drivers in the city.

“Children will be very excited, and their actions could be sudden and unpredictable,” Winnipeg police said in a news release. “Exercise caution, and just slow down.”

Here are some more tips from the Winnipeg police on how to stay safe:

Try to trick-or-treat when it is still light outside

Wear a bright, reflective costume made of flame-resistant material

Carry a flashlight and use glow sticks or reflective tape as part of your costume. Encourage children to stay away from open flames

Ensure children know how to stop, drop, and roll if their clothing catches fire

Wear makeup instead of a mask, as masks can obscure vision

To prevent falls, ensure costumes fit well and aren't too long and don't have too much loose material

Young children should trick-or-treat with a responsible adult

Older children should trick-or-treat as a group and stay together

Plan your trick-or-treat route ahead of time and pick well-lit streets

Stay on sidewalks, look left, right, and left again to be sure no cars are approaching before crossing the street; Always cross the street at corners and crosswalks; never cross between parked cars or in the middle of the block

If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic

Never enter the home or vehicle of a stranger

Discuss with your children the route they will be travelling and what time they are required to return home

Only eat treats that have been examined by a guardian

Choking occurs most frequently among children under two, but can happen at any age. Eating while playing, running, jumping, or talking increases the likelihood of choking (Source Winnipeg Police Service)

Police remind homeowners to keep their houses well-lit and their yards clear and safe. Police also said there are still branches and fallen trees littering the city after the recent storm. Police are warning parents to keep an eye out for them while travelling the city.