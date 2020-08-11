WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets learned their fate on Monday evening, finding out their pick for the 2020 NHL draft.

With the qualifiers now over, the NHL determined which team will get the first overall pick at the entry draft this fall.

Each team eliminated in the qualifying round had a shot at getting the first pick, but ultimately it went to the New York Rangers, with the Jets landing the 10th pick.

Though the draft is still a few months away, there seems to be a consensus around which player’s name will be called first – Alexis Lafrenière.

Lafrenière, an 18-year-old hockey player from Quebec, is known for his skating, puck-carrying and play-making abilities.

In 2019/20, he led all the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) skaters in points and assists, and was the MVP and best forward at the 2020 World Junior Championship.

Though Lafrenière is the anticipated first pick, the Rangers can’t make it official until the NHL Draft, set to take place on Oct. 9, 2020.