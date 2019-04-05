

CTV Winnipeg





As officials in Ontario and B.C. warn people to take protective measures amid measles outbreaks, the Province of Manitoba has provided CTV News with its latest figures on how many Manitoba kids are immunized.

Here's a breakdown of the numbers for Manitoba children at age seven, as of 2017:

-Meningitis C vaccine: 91 per cent

-Polio vaccine: 90 per cent

-1 Dose Measles vaccine: 95 per cent

-2 Dose Measles vaccine: 82 per cent

-Varicella (chicken pox) vaccine: 77 per cent

-Pertussis (whooping cough vaccine): 74 per cent

Last month CTV spoke with a Manitoba mom who wanted vaccination rates at daycares to be disclosed.

A spokesperson for the Manitoba Families department had said “immunization records collected by a child care centre are protected" by privacy and personal health information laws.