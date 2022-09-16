How homelessness is becoming a key issue in Winnipeg's upcoming election

Reducing poverty and homelessness has emerged as a key issue for Winnipeggers in the civic election.

An online survey over the summer showed it's one of the top issues respondents want the city's next mayor and council to address.

One advocate for unsheltered people is hopeful their concern leads to action.

"I know homelessness is becoming an issue because it's in your face, it's so visual these days with the camps being everywhere in different neighbourhoods all over the city,” said Al Wiebe, a homeless advocate and consultant.

He ended up homeless for more than two years after losing his job more than a decade ago, spending time sleeping in a car and a shelter. He said he's surprised but happy to hear Winnipeggers seem to be taking more notice of people in situations such as the one he faced.

"For me, as a person who's lived through both homelessness and poverty, poverty is as traumatic and as devastating as homelessness is,” Wiebe said.

Sixty-four per cent of 622 respondents to an online panel survey conducted by Probe Research over the summer said reducing poverty and homelessness should be one of the top three issues for the next mayor and council to address. It was right in line with reducing crime and increasing public safety, also at 64 per cent, and above repairing roads and bridges at 53 per cent.

"It is much more visible and seems to be much more apparent and I think people are really kind of recognizing that this is a major issue, it is a major problem in the city and they want to see something done about it,” said Curtis Brown, a pollster with Probe Research.

Brown said candidates seem to be taking note but it's an issue the city alone can't fix.

"There are health aspects of it so the provincial government’s involved, the federal government's involved in it,” Brown said.

Reducing poverty and homelessness was ranked higher by core area residents and women while reducing crime and increasing public safety was higher priority for Winnipeggers 55 and over and residents in the northwest part of the city.

Wiebe understands people have concerns about encampments and people sleeping in bus shelters and the impact it has on the community.

"However, these folks have nowhere to go and so we have to understand that as well and kind of work within that system and figure out a solution of some sort,” he said.

Finding a solution is the tricky part. Wiebe said more affordable housing is needed, so when people do find a place to live they can afford to stay.

Preparing for climate change, improving community services and reducing taxes and spending were the next three priorities of survey respondents.

Municipal and school board elections will be held across Manitoba October 26th.