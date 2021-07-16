WINNIPEG -- Environment Canada is warning Manitobans that much of the province will see temperatures in the low to mid-30s as the heat wave continues into the weekend.

The weather agency has issued a heat warning for several parts of the province, including Winnipeg, Brandon and Steinbach, saying daytime highs will be above 30 C with overnight lows around 20 C. A full list of the public weather alerts can be found online.

The Manitoba government notes that most of the province will be impacted by the heat, with the exception of the far northeast area.

Environment Canada is reminding people that hot weather affects everyone, but heat illness is preventable.

The weather agency recommends people take the following precautions during the heat wave:

Plan outdoor activities during cooler times of day;

Take a cool shower or bath, or take a break from the heat in a cool location;

Stay out of the direct sunlight;

Wear loose-fitting, light-coloured clothes and a wide-brimmed hat;

Drink a lot of water and stay in a cool place;

Keep your home cool;

Don’t leave people or pets in parked vehicles;

Check on family, friends and neighours; and

Watch for the effects of heat illness and heat stroke.

AIR QUALITY

Environment Canada has also issued air quality warnings for parts of Manitoba, including Little Grand Rapids, Poplar River and Tadoule Lake, saying there are elevation pollution levels in these locations.

It notes that a number of forest fires in Ontario and Manitoba are causing reduced visibilities and poor air quality, adding that conditions will fluctuate but smoke will continue to affect the areas.

Environment Canada encourages those living or travelling to the areas under air quality warnings to be aware of potential health concerns. It advises people to limit their outdoor activity, try to stay indoors, turn off furnaces and air conditioning units that could draw smoke indoors, and keep indoor air clean by avoiding smoking or burning other materials.

Those at higher risk are young kids, elderly people, pregnant people, and those with heart or lung conditions.