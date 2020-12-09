WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) said the amount of money it made from liquor and cannabis sales so far this year is up, while the closure of casinos due to the COVID-19 pandemic has seen revenue for that sector show a major decrease.

MBLL released its second-quarter report this week, which reveals the income for the organization up to September 30, 2020.

According to the report, the consolidated net income and comprehensive income for the first six months of the fiscal year was $251.1 million, down $78.8 million for the same period in 2019.

MBLL said sales of liquor, cannabis, and lottery tickets were up from the same period last year.

For liquor, an increase of $23.1 million was reported compared to last year. Cannabis sales were up by $2.6 million, online gaming was up$14.7 million, while lottery ticket sales were up $3.2 million.

However, casinos and VLT money were down this year. Casinos reported an income decrease of $64.1 million, while video lottery terminals saw a decrease of $58.3 million compared to last year.

“The COVID-19 pandemic directives from Manitoba Health for individuals to stay home and the closure of certain businesses in the province, which included all VLT site locations until June 26, 2020, and the casinos until July 29, 2020, has had a substantial negative impact on the financial results,” the report reads.

Casinos and VLT lounges in Manitoba were forced to close again in October due to public health orders placed in Manitoba. The current public health orders in the province have been extended until January 8, 2021, with public health officials assessing the closures.