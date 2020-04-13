WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer gave insight into how the province determines if a COVID-19 patient has recovered.

During Monday’s update, Dr. Brent Roussin informed reporters 99 cases of the virus in the province are listed as recovered. Out of 246 cases in the province, 143 are currently considered active.

Roussin told reporters how the province determines a patient has recovered.

“For recovered, it would be 14 days after the onset of symptoms, and being without symptoms,” he said. “So, asymptomatic and 14 days after symptom onset, they would be considered non-infectious and be off of isolation.”

Last week, South Korea announced it was re-testing 91 patients who were thought to have recovered from the virus, but had tested positive for COVID-19 again.

When asked, Roussin says the province is “not aware” of any reinfections in Manitoba.

Roussin reminded Manitobans the next couple of weeks remain critical in the province’s fight to flatten the curve, and repeated the need for physical distancing.

“We have to keep this up, or we’ll see these numbers climb again,” he said.