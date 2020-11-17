WINNIPEG -- All of Manitoba moved to Code Red restrictions as of last week, directly affecting funeral services by limiting the number of people permitted to attend.

Under these new measures only five people can attend a funeral service, which according to one funeral director, is having an impact on families.

“They don’t know what’s happening and it’s really hurtful to families,” said Mike Vogiatzakis, funeral director for Voyage Funeral Homes.

“When you lose a young child, for example, which we did recently and the family came in and said, ‘Sorry, you can only have five people,’ and the mother lost it on me.”

Vogiatzakis also claimed there is no space in morgues right now.

“They’re full all the time,” he said.

“They’re constantly calling us to take people into our care, because they’re over capacity. They’re transferring your loved ones to a holding facility where they’re being held because the hospitals can’t hold.”

The Manitoba Funeral Service Association said as of now it hasn’t seen a major increase in demand due to COVID-19 related deaths.

However, what some funeral directors are seeing is a higher demand for viewings.

“We are noticing a bit of a higher demand in the number of people who want to have a viewing before cremation takes place,” said Kevin Sweryd, president of the Manitoba Funeral Service Association.

“Because they might not have had an opportunity to have a viewing at a care home or at the hospital.”

- With files from CTV’s Michael D’Alimonte.