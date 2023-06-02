How Manitobans can prepare for the heat warning

As a warm air mass settles over Manitoba, an expert is reminding people of the steps Manitobans can take to handle the increase in heat.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a heat warning, saying humidex values are expected to reach 38 C over the next two days.

Gordon Giesbrecht, an environmental ergonomics professor at the University of Manitoba, said hydration remains important for everyone.

“Our body normally responds to things quickly, we don't respond to lack of water quite quickly enough,” he said. “So by the time you get thirsty, you're probably behind the curve.

“We don't need to have eight litres of water, but just take a break every once in a while and drink some water, drink a cup or two, every hour or so.”

Giesbrecht said a sign of dehydration to be aware of is a lack of sweating, as it means the body doesn’t have enough water to give up. Another sign is feeling lightheaded or nauseous.

He says you should get that person out of the heat, and cool them off gradually, using a towel or soaked cotton clothing. Giesbrecht said people should be taken to hospital if they start showing symptoms of heat stroke, including headaches, dizziness and confusion.

People also need to keep a close eye on children during the heat, he said, saying it’s very easy to ignore warning signs of heat illness when having fun.

“Have them drink (water), have them take breaks in the shade,” Giesbrecht said.

ECCC said temperatures will begin to moderate next week.