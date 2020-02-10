WINNIPEG -- Feb. 10 is International Epilepsy Day, and there are several ways for Manitobans to learn more about the condition, which affects 1 in 10 Manitobans in their lifetime, according to the Epilepsy and Seizure Association of Manitoba (ESAM).

Sara Bettess, who works with the association, said it’s important to have conversations about epilepsy to help promote awareness. To start these discussions, ESAM will be setting up an awareness table at the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., with resources and a volunteer on hand.

“It’s a chance to come out, ask questions, pick up some information, maybe share an experience if somebody is comfortable,” said Bettess.

MISCONCEPTIONS

Chris Kullman, president of the board of directors of ESAM, said many misconceptions about epilepsy still exist today, such as the idea that it’s contagious.

“It’s a neurological disorder, so that’s one we like to quash straight off the bat.”

He noted the idea that it’s just a physical condition is also a misconception, saying that it can impact people’s mental well-being.

“It can affect anxiety, depression; it can really affect your moods. And all three of things, it can greatly affect your relationships with your spouse, your friends, your family, even your co-workers, so it’s a great impact on your life, not just the physical seizure itself,” he said.

THE POWER OF SOCIAL MEDIA

According to Kullman, social media has “really enhanced awareness and communication” when it comes to epilepsy.

He said the International Epilepsy Day website launched an interactive map that allows people from all over the world to connect with one and other. To access the map, post #EpilepsyDay in a tweet.

- With files from CTV’s Nicole Dube.