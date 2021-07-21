WINNPEG -- Billows of smoke from wildfires in eastern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario are harming air quality and causing lung irritations across much of the province.

Manitoba Lung Association president Neil Johnston told CTV Morning Live that although the smoke is evident to the eye and certainly to the nose, breathing problems are caused mostly by what you can’t see. In fact, the most irritating components of smoke are about 1/30 the diameter of a human hair.

“The technical term is PM 2.5. The 2.5 is a measurement in microns. So it’s the really tiny particles that penetrate deep into the lungs and they cause inflammation,” Johnston said.

“They can make current lung disease worse, like asthma and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder) can be worsened. But it can also cause new lung disease in relatively healthy people if they’re continuously exposed.”

Johnston said getting yourself out of smoky surroundings is key to avoiding lung irritation. He recommends finding any sort of indoor space that has better air quality than that found currently outdoors. He said once inside, there are other steps you can take to keep smoke out.

“For example, at home you can operate a window air conditioner in the recirculate mode if it has that. Certainly close all your windows and reduce the air intake into your home,” Johnston said.

Furnace fans and filters can also contribute to better air if used correctly, Johnston said. Run your furnace fan continuously, but make sure proper filters are in place and intakes that bring in outside air are closed.

“Check your filters. Some filters are actually rated to filter out smoke so check to make sure you have appropriate filters,” Johnston said.

“Not all furnaces are built to handle the high-efficiency filters and if you put in the wrong filter you can affect the performance of your furnace.”

Johnston said the non-medical masks we’re wearing during the pandemic are not of much help in filtering smoke, but higher-grade masks may make some difference.

“Really what you need is the N95 classified masks. And those do work best if you’re fit-tested with them. So people who use them as part of their work are fit-tested,” Johnston said.

-With files from CTV’s Michael Hutchinson