

Jeremie Charron, CTV Winnipeg





Celery prices are rising quickly across the country, and are expected to double in price in the coming weeks. Right now celery can be found for as low as $1.89 per bunch but prices are expected to climb to at least $4.99.

Experts say the price hike is a result of an abundance of rain in California.

Munther Zeid is the owner of Foodfare and he says prices like this are unheard of.

“I can’t remember in all my years I’ve been in business celery ever hitting that high,” said Zeid. “Regular price is around $2.99, we have some existing stock but once we get new stock we’ll have to determine what our new celling price will be.”

Zeid says the average price for a box of celery is just over $30. According to his latest order guides Zeid says his next shipment will cost him closer to one hundred dollars per box.

Foodfare shoppers say they usually do their grocery shopping based on prices.

“I only buy it when I can afford it,” said Cindy Nicholls. “I don’t mind a couple bucks but there’s no way I’m paying six or seven dollars, I’ll plan my meals another way.”

“I have a list, so I’ll buy vegetables in season,” said Melanie Chevalier. “So I’ll pass on the celery, I’ll wait until it comes down in price before buying it.”

At some stores in Winnipeg celery is already being sold for $4.99.

Local juice bar feeling the effect

A rise in the price of celery could also take a toll on local juice bars.

Downtown Winnipeg juice bar Hawaii Kai says the recent health craze has driven people to their store with a growing demand for celery juice.

“A lot of people now come in for the celery juice in the morning to detox the body,” says Vivian Do, manager of Hawaii Kai. “We use two or three bunches of celery just for one cup of celery juice”.

Do says they’ve already noticed the price hike with celery and if prices keep rising they’ll have to consider adjusting their prices.