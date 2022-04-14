How much more snow is coming to southern Manitoba on Thursday
As the spring storm enters its second day in southern Manitoba, Environment Canada is revealing how much more snow it predicts is coming to the province.
On Thursday morning, the weather agency told CTV News Winnipeg that so far Winnipeg has received 25 centimetres of snow. It predicts the city, along with the Red River Valley and southeast Manitoba, will be hit with another five to 10 centimetres as the day progresses.
According to Environment Canada, Brandon experienced blizzard conditions for 10 hours straight on Wednesday. These conditions included 90 km/h winds and zero visibility.
The weather agency was unable to provide current snowfall totals for Brandon, but said the storm will bring only a couple more centimetres on Thursday.
Environment Canada added that Dauphin and the Interlake region will likely be hit with another five to 10 centimetres of snow on the second day of the storm.
As for which community is expected to be hit the hardest on Thursday, the weather agency said it is Berens River, which is expected to receive 10 to 15 centimetres.
- With files from CTV’s Terri Apostle
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine says it hit Russian flagship, crew evacuates
Ukrainian forces said they struck and seriously damaged the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, dealing a potentially major setback to Moscow's forces as they try to regroup for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine after retreating from much of the north, including the capital.
What does the interest rate hike mean for Canadians looking for mortgage adjustments?
Canada’s latest mortgage rate hike should not impact Canadians’ ability or desire to refinance or renew their mortgages, experts argue.
Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for US$43 billion
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter, saying the social media platform he has criticized for not living up to free speech principles needs to be transformed as a private company.
Inside the 30-hour search for the Brooklyn subway shooting suspect
A key, a neon construction jacket, a gun. These items, left behind in a bloody crime scene at a Brooklyn subway station Tuesday morning, offered investigators some of their first clues as they worked to figure out who had opened fire on dozens of unsuspecting New Yorkers commuting to school and work.
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with chemical sensitivities chose medically-assisted death after failed bid to get better housing
A 51-year-old Ontario woman with severe sensitivities to chemicals died by medically-assisted suicide after her desperate search for affordable housing free of cigarette smoke and chemical cleaners failed, advocates say.
Gas prices in Ontario are about to take a major jump
Gas prices in Ontario are expected take a major jump over the next two days.
Russia crackdown silencing war protests, both big and small
Hundreds of Russians are facing charges for speaking out against the war in Ukraine since a repressive law was passed last month that outlaws the spread of 'false information' about the invasion and disparaging the military.
Victim feared N.S. mass killer might come to her house, an hour before he arrived
The final victim in Nova Scotia's mass shooting knew the killer and told her daughter she was afraid he could be headed for her home, about an hour before he arrived in her driveway on April 19, 2020.
Russia bans Canadian senators in latest 'counter' sanctions
Russia has banned most Canadian senators from entering the country, in its latest volley of counter sanctions. According to a statement posted on the Russian foreign ministry's website, 86 of the current 90 senators are now on the 'stop list' of foreigners that will be denied entry to the Russian Federation. Russia also added one former member of the upper chamber.
Regina
-
'Pretty much in lockdown': Residents in southeast Sask. cope with blizzard conditions
Residents, businesses and municipalities in southeast Saskatchewan are dealing with the effects of ongoing blizzard conditions.
-
Jury hears from witness inside vehicle during alleged drive-by shooting that killed Jordan Denton
Court heard more about the events leading up to Jordan Denton’s death from a witness who claims to have been in the passenger seat when the man was shot and killed in the street late in 2019.
-
Sask. mom seeks answers after baby boy's leg allegedly broken in hospital
A Saskatchewan mother is looking for answers from Jim Pattison Children's Hospital after she left her seven-month-old baby in its care and returned to find him in a full leg cast.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert man receives life sentence for murder of 7-year-old son, parents
A Prince Albert man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for 25 years for the deaths of his parents and seven-year-old son.
-
Sask. mom seeks answers after baby boy's leg allegedly broken in hospital
A Saskatchewan mother is looking for answers from Jim Pattison Children's Hospital after she left her seven-month-old baby in its care and returned to find him in a full leg cast.
-
'Pretty much in lockdown': Residents in southeast Sask. cope with blizzard conditions
Residents, businesses and municipalities in southeast Saskatchewan are dealing with the effects of ongoing blizzard conditions.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with chemical sensitivities chose medically-assisted death after failed bid to get better housing
A 51-year-old Ontario woman with severe sensitivities to chemicals died by medically-assisted suicide after her desperate search for affordable housing free of cigarette smoke and chemical cleaners failed, advocates say.
-
Gas prices in Ontario are about to take a major jump
Gas prices in Ontario are expected take a major jump over the next two days.
-
'I'm the victim. She's the thief': Dog-sitter refuses to return pooch to owner
A Windsorite has been forced to take his dog-sitter to court, to get his Newfoundland named Lemmy returned to him.
Edmonton
-
Alberta sees increase in COVID-19 transmission, leading indicators
The province reported 6,181 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 37 deaths and a total of 1,053 hospitalizations, including 48 ICU admissions.
-
'Serious' crash closes part of Whitemud Drive: EPS
A two-vehicle crash on Whitemud Drive near the Quesnell Bridge has police diverting traffic.
-
Sohi happy with $67M from Alberta, Ottawa for transit pandemic shortfall
The Alberta government will match federal funding for municipal transportation across the province to help cover revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Toronto
-
Ontario science table to release new COVID-19 modelling today
Ontario’s Science Advisory Table is set to release new COVID-19 modelling today after the head of the table said daily case counts appear to have slowed down amid a sixth wave of the pandemic.
-
Gas prices in Ontario are about to take a major jump
Gas prices in Ontario are expected take a major jump over the next two days.
-
Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run downtown Toronto
A woman is in life-threatening condition after an overnight hit-and-run downtown.
Calgary
-
Heat, power could be shut off on Friday for Alberta households behind on utility bills
The weight of mounting utility bills could come down on Albertans after April 15 as energy companies are no longer bound by a moratorium on shutting off power.
-
Alberta sees increase in COVID-19 transmission, leading indicators
The province reported 6,181 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 37 deaths and a total of 1,053 hospitalizations, including 48 ICU admissions.
-
'Accident waiting to happen': Concerns raised after tree crashes onto moving vehicles, kills one in Vancouver
A tree came toppling onto traffic during Tuesday’s afternoon rush hour commute, raising safety concerns about the trees along Marine Way in south Vancouver.
Montreal
-
Quebec language reform could lead to 'medical errors, even deaths': health advocates
A group of doctors and professionals is asking that the health and social services network be excluded from Quebec’s plans to reform language laws with Bill 96.
-
Amazon taps Jamie Lee Curtis to produce new comedy series about Quebec maple syrup heist
Amazon Studios is teaming up with Hollywood actress and filmmaker Jamie Lee Curtis to produce a new comedy series based on the most Canadian heist ever.
-
No injuries or arrests after two Montreal shootings
There were no reported injuries after two shootings in Montreal's northeast, according to Montreal police.
Ottawa
-
Masks mandatory in all Ottawa public schools effective immediately, OCDSB says
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is informing parents, students and staff of the new policy after the board passed a motion Tuesday evening to require all staff, Kindergarten to Grade 12 students, volunteers and visitors to wear a mask in schools.
-
Ontario science table to release new COVID-19 modelling today
Ontario’s Science Advisory Table is set to release new COVID-19 modelling today after the head of the table said daily case counts appear to have slowed down amid a sixth wave of the pandemic.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: April 14-17
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the Easter weekend.
Atlantic
-
Girl, 11, injured in Halifax shooting was going to get ice cream: Friend's mom
A girl who was injured in a drive-by shooting in Halifax’s west end Tuesday night was heading out to get ice cream with a friend.
-
N.S. mass killer shot himself in head as police were opening fire at gas station
A public inquiry heard evidence Wednesday that the Nova Scotia gunman who murdered 22 people in 2020 shot himself in the head within seconds of two officers firing on him.
-
New Brunswick school bus incident still under investigation
Many questions remain one day after a girl suffered life-threatening injuries in an incident involving a school bus.
Kitchener
-
One dead after collision involving school bus north of Elmira
Emergency services responded to a deadly collision between a vehicle and a school bus near the Village of Alma, north of Elmira, Wednesday afternoon.
-
New K-W Oktoberfest president outlines vision for 2022 festival
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest is planning a big return this fall after a couple of years of modified and virtual festivities due to the pandemic.
-
Seven suspected stolen vehicles found in Brantford lake
Seven 1970’s model vehicles have been pulled from Mohawk Lake in Brantford.
Vancouver
-
'Accident waiting to happen': Concerns raised after tree crashes onto moving vehicles, kills one in Vancouver
A tree came toppling onto traffic during Tuesday’s afternoon rush hour commute, raising safety concerns about the trees along Marine Way in south Vancouver.
-
B.C. health authority's post about rapid test availability was 'gaslighting,' doctor says
A family doctor in Vancouver is among those calling out a B.C. health authority's claim that rapid tests were widely available as the Omicron wave hit the province, calling it "revisionist history" and "gaslighting."
-
B.C. developer offers Ukrainian families rent-free apartments in new building
For the second time in as many weeks, a Ukrainian family will be moving into a new purpose-built rental building in Metro Vancouver, where they’ve been invited to stay for free for the rest of the year.
Vancouver Island
-
Explosives team called after artillery shell discovered at Vancouver Island scrapyard: RCMP
Staff at a scrapyard north of Campbell River, B.C., had some anxious moments on Tuesday waiting for word from an explosives team about a strange object they had found on the premises.
-
'Catastrophic' Nanaimo water main failure 2 years ago leads to multi-million-dollar replacement line
On Friday, April 3, 2020, a water main break at the intersection of Bowen Road and Dufferin Crescent in Nanaimo had the potential for severe consequences. Now, the city is working to mitigate what it calls an "unacceptable risk."
-
'Homeowners need to be vigilant': Nanaimo RCMP investigating 3 suspicious fires
Mounties are asking the public to help identify a person of interest after three suspicious fires were set in Nanaimo, B.C.