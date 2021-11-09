How one Winnipeg group is pivoting its pancake breakfast during the pandemic

WINNIPEG -

For almost 25 years, one Winnipeg non-profit has been holding a pancake breakfast as an annual fundraiser. However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it has had to change up its recipe for the event.

Normally, Local Investment Toward Employment (LITE) works with its community partners to make and serve pancakes for the community.

“It’s always been a heartfelt hug from Winnipeg, that’s what it’s felt like. This year, we just didn’t know what was going to happen with the fourth wave,” said Tyler Pearce, LITE’s executive director.

“So we thought, let’s just keep people safe. Let’s do another online version.”

Pearce noted that even though this year’s event is virtual, LITE still wanted to use it as an opportunity to provide jobs.

“We had our partners mix up the pancake mix. We have other partners delivering it,” she said.

She added that every Friday in November, one of LITE’s partners is making fresh pancakes and delivering them to another partner. Pearce said they are calling these “gratitude pancakes.”

“So we’ve managed to bring the jobs back, which for LITE is so important. And to lift the spirits of our whole community during, actually what’s still a difficult time,” Pearce said.

Pearce said LITE hopes to raise $150,000, with the pancake breakfast acting as its launch event.

The money the organization raises goes to the creation of short-term jobs.

“They’re often grants that support service in the community with people who really need to gain job experience and often a reference,” she said.

Pearce said participants often indicate job references are the key to employment.

“We’re hearing a lot about worker shortages, but what we’re finding is that the people we support with jobs aren’t necessarily filling these apparently open jobs. That’s because people don’t have a reference,” she said.

“So the key work that our organization does is give people an opportunity to just build a little bit of a reputation, gain some skills, and really be able to go out with confidence

Anyone who wants to take part in this year’s pancake breakfast can buy a breakfast package online. People can also make their own recipes and share pictures online after donating to LITE