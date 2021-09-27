How one Winnipeg mall is marking the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

WINNIPEG -

One Winnipeg mall is collecting shoe donations as a way to give back to the community and mark the National Day for Truth Reconciliation.

Kildonan Place is collecting donations of new and gently used children’s shoes. At first, the shoes are being used as part of a display in the mall, but afterward will be donated to a local organization that will give them to kids in need.

“[It’s] to kind of echo the events that people have seen across Canada, that every child matters and that these shoes are a reflection of that,” said Corey Quintaine, the marketing manager for Kildonan Place.

Some of the mall’s staff members are also taking part in training to move forward the conversation about truth and reconciliation.

“It is part of our history,” Quintaine said.

“It’s something that everyone should learn about, everyone should know, everyone should acknowledge. Everyone should appreciate what this day means to Canadians and Manitobans.”

Anyone who would like to donate can drop shoes off at guest services at Kildonan Place.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is on Thursday, Sept. 30.

- With files from CTV’s Ainsley McPhail.