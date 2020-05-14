WINNIPEG -- One Winnipeg school division is getting kids back in the classroom before September.

Seven Oaks School Division will be opening around half of its schools to offer summer programming.

Though the division has offered summer programs before, this year things will be different as it adheres to the province’s guidelines for summer camps mandated in the first phase of the reopening plan.

This means screening has to take place every day at drop-off; the division must follow sanitation and infection prevention guidelines for childcare centres; and they must limit the number of students that can attend in order to maintain physical distancing protocols.

A full list of guidelines can be found online.

In order to facilitate these changes, most of the learning will be done in large spaces and outdoors.

“We think we can start and get some kids into school on a limited basis now that are hard to serve remotely and operate a fairly significant summer program on a number of sites,” said Brian O’Leary, superintendent for the school division.

The program will be available to high school students who need to finish courses in order to stay on track for graduation.

The division is also looking into enrichment activities for middle years and high school students, and may even offer three-week long, half-day programs for elementary school kids.