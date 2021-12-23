How Siloam Mission is changing its holiday plans to ensure community safety

WINNIPEG -

Holiday plans have changed for many Manitobans, and the folks at Siloam Mission are no exception.

The non-profit organization has pivoted its Christmas dinner plans to ensure its community stays safe throughout the holidays.

“We were really looking forward to something that looked a little closer to normal with the way things were going, but with Omicron and with some positive cases in our community and staff recently, we just couldn’t go ahead with that,” Luke Thiessen, Siloam Mission’s communications manager told CTV Morning Live on Thursday.

Thiessen said they are still serving a traditional Christmas meal to the Siloam Mission community, but the organization is minimizing the number of volunteers, staff and special guests.

“It’s unfortunate it won’t feel quite like the big event and holiday meal that we were hoping we could get back toward, but making sure people still have a really delicious holiday meal to enjoy around the Christmas holidays,” Thiessen said.

Siloam will still be serving dinner inside its Princess Street shelter, but social distancing and limiting the amount of people at each table will be among the guidelines put in place.

Thiessen said some additional “touches” like table services from extra volunteers won’t happen this year.

“They’re little touches we add, but it takes extra hands,” Thiessen explained. “Some of those things will be scaled back, and it may look a little closer to any other meal where we’re prioritizing safety.”

Siloam’s kitchen supervisor Sonja Lavallee said preparation for the holiday meal starts about a month in advance.

Lavallee estimates they are cooking at least 100 turkeys.

“We’re going to be trying to feed 600 [guests], but with restrictions going on right now, we’re just making it a rotating door,” Lavallee said.

The turkey dinner will be rounded out with all the traditional fixings.

Siloam Mission is still in urgent need of donations heading into the thick of the holiday season.

Siloam is accepting clothing and supply donations at 300 Princess St. and through its Amazon wish list. Monetary donations can be made through Siloam’s website.

- With files from CTV’s Katherine Dow