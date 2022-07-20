How the Canadian Red Cross is helping wildfire evacuees from a Manitoba First Nation

Two thousand residents of Mathias Colomb Cree Nation have been evacuated as an out-of-control wildfire continues to threaten the remote Manitoba First Nation.

Jason Small with Canadian Red Cross said the evacuees are staying in Winnipeg, Thompson, Brandon and The Pas.

Officials say the fire doubled in size over the weekend, and was raging just two kilometres away from Pukatawagan, the First Nation's largest community.

“It is really the worst-case scenario of having to leave your home, not knowing what's going to happen to your home, being in a community hundreds of kilometres away, is a terrible situation for people to be in. We're doing the best we can to help them,” he said.

Small said the Red Cross is working closely with the First Nation’s chief and council to make sure evacuees have all the supports they need while they’re displaced.

“Right now, that means a place to stay, that means three meals a day, as well as any extra personal supplies they might need,” he said, adding the organization is also providing medical supports, including mental health resources.

He said most people are staying in a hotel, but the Canadian Red Cross also opened a shelter.

Small said he hasn’t been given an estimate on when folks could return home.

The devastating wildfires come amid another ongoing response from the organization; Small said more than 1,500 people from Peguis First Nation are still staying in hotels, mostly in Winnipeg, after they were evacuated in early May due to flooding.

He noted the Canadian Red Cross’ efforts are supported through an agreement with Indigenous Services Canada. However, the organization is always in need of more volunteers.

“We may not get people on board to support this response, but we can certainly use the help for future responses as well,” he said.

More details can be found on the Canadian Red Cross’ website.