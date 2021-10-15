How the COVID-19 pandemic has changed workplaces

WINNIPEG -

Workplaces across Manitoba look a lot different 18 months after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everything went remote – from learning, to work,” said Christian Steeds, who previously worked in an office five days a week. “So I’ve been working out of my house or in co-working spaces like this for the better part of a year and a half now.”

Steeds turned to areas like a Launch Coworking space, where entrepreneurs, professionals and multinational corporations can share a workspace.

Jason Abbott, the founder of Launch, said the pandemic prompted many companies to take a remote-first model, which including downsizing or repurposing office spaces. He said these decisions make his spaces an important piece of the working world, both immediately, and in the future.

"The collaboration, I think, it is something that maybe has been overlooked during this pandemic,” Abbott said. “People really are inspired by other people, and that only happens in a workspace."

A recent survey conducted by the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ and Probe Research found approximately 51 per cent of the 70,000 people who worked downtown before the pandemic have returned to their office at least part-time. The survey also found 24 per cent are back downtown every day.

Canada Life has its office downtown, and sent 95 per cent of its 11,000 employees to work from home.

Doug Tkach, who runs the company’s future of work program, said some employees are back at the office, but not everybody will return.

"For many employees in certain roles, working from home is actually a very good fit, not only for their lifestyle, but also for their ability to collaborate with different members of their team who are in different geographies in a way that they wouldn't have been able to do in a pre-pandemic fashion," he said.

Tory McNally, director of HR Services with Legacy Bowes, believes the post-pandemic workplace will be a hybrid of working in the office and working remotely.

"Some people enjoyed being at home in their sweatpants, and being able to work when they wanted to and having a little more of the work/life balance, and others really missed the collaborative interactions of being in the office and those conversations in the hall that don't really happen over Zoom," she said.