How the Manitoba Teachers' Society is helping schools use inclusive language

The Manitoba Teachers’ Society (MTS) has launched a toolkit to help schools use language that is gender neutral and diversity inclusive.

This new guide comes after the 2021 MTS Annual General Meeting of Provincial Council where a resolution was passed to ensure the union advocates for all its divisions and local associations to use inclusive language.

“If our members feel something is necessary to guide them in doing their work better, then I think it’s very, very important and our members acknowledge that,” said James Bedford, president of MTS, in an interview on Monday.

“It’s very, very important that we’re sharing it with others responsible for public education in the province.”

To help with this resolution, MTS has released this toolkit, called ‘Inclusive Language: A Guide for Inclusive Schools and Workplaces in Manitoba,’ in both English and French. The goal of this resource is to help schools and workplaces pay attention to how language can be used to create safe and caring spaces.

Bedford explained the guide is important because language is always evolving.

“As an example, our pronoun usage constantly evolves,” he said.

“I’m almost 60 and in my great public school education I was rigorously taught the connection between the pronoun and the singular and the plural…well that’s changed now. Gender identity has changed. Our understanding of gender identity has changed.”

According to the MTS, the guide shows the organization’s commitment to creating inclusive learning spaces where the language used is free from words, phrases or tones that show prejudice, stereotypes or discriminatory viewpoints.

“We need to remember that our students in our classrooms come from diverse backgrounds,” Bedford said.

“Backgrounds defined by politics, defined by race, defined by wealth and poverty, defined by gender, defined by so many different things. We need to learn how to be respectful to each and every student in the classroom.”

The inclusive language booklet can be found online in English and French.

Bedford added that the guide will be updated and continue to evolve with language usage.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.