WINNIPEG -- Though physical distancing and limited gathering sizes have affected everyone in different ways, for some in Winnipeg’s Indigenous community they’ve impacted traditional practices, such as smudging ceremonies.

Darren McIvor, from Indigenous Vision for the North End, said smudging is used as a method for people to move forward in a positive way.

But, he noted, he’s not sure how often it’s been made available during the pandemic.

So McIvor and others visited Winnipeg’s North End on Monday night to perform a smudging ceremony.

“This is a first-time thing and it’s our way of responding to what’s going in society right now,” McIvor said.

“Based with the COVID-19 restrictions, this is the only way we could really do a quote-unqoute gathering or get out and reach out to the community and be in the community.”

The group put together 500 smudge bundles and planned on making several stops across the North End.