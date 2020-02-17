WINNIPEG -- The Red Cross is looking to the public for nominees for its humanitarian awards, which honour Manitobans who have given back to those in need through volunteer, charitable and philanthropic initiatives.

“The whole goal is, as a volunteer-driven organization, we want to celebrate those people who go that extra mile to support people in need and to help make the world a better place through their various volunteer and philanthropic efforts,” said Jason Small, a Canadian Red Cross spokesperson.

Nominations are open for two awards: the Humanitarian of the Year Award and the Young Humanitarian of the Year Award, which is given to a person under the age of 30. Past winners include Lloyd Axeworthy, Gail Asper and Sen. Murray Sinclair.

The Red Cross is now asking the public to help it find nominees.

Small said Manitobans could help them identify people the organization isn’t aware of.

“People when they do things on a volunteer basis, they don’t do it for awards, they don’t do it to be celebrated. They do it because it’s the right thing to do, and it’s something that they want to do,” he said.

“So, we don’t hear about everything.”

Last year Cameron Adams won the Young Humanitarian Award for his work on a Cree language app and his trips with Habitat for Humanity.

“I’m very honoured and humbled to receive the award. I don’t do it for recognition,” Adams said.

“I just do it to improve everything around me, so for the Cree language it’s to actually see a documentation of our language so that people can start speaking it to their children and future generations. For building houses, it’s just to provide housing around the world. It’s a basic thing that everyone needs.”

Nominations can be made online. The deadline is Feb. 29 and the awards will be given out in September.

- With files from CTV’s Rahim Ladhani.