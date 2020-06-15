WINNIPEG -- On March 21, Canada and the U.S. closed their shared border to all non-essential or "discretionary" travel.

That agreement to restrict tourists and other visitors has been extended every month since March, with the current extension in effect until June 21 at least.

The opinion of several southern Manitoban towns is to keep it closed.

David Carlson, the reeve of the Rural Municipality of Emerson-Franklin, believes it's still soon to consider reopening.

"I don't think the timing would be right to open the border yet," said Carlson. "I mean, there are just so many more cases down there, and we are doing pretty good."

Al Friesen, the mayor of Altona, Man. agrees it's too soon.

"In general terms, we'd probably lean towards do not rush," said Friesen. "Our infection rate is dramatically lower than North Dakota."

Friesen noted that with commercial traffic still being able to cross the border, the impact of the border closure has been minimal.

Further south, Emerson-Franklin has been impacted a lot more.

"The closure has affected one of our bigger employers, Emerson Duty-Free," said Carlson. "Obviously, they don't have the cross-border traffic, so they are shut down."

The Manitoba Tourism building is also shut down in Emerson.

It's not all bad though, Carlson said. A cross-border parcel business has been doing very well since the start of the pandemic.

Overall, Carlson said the closure has created mostly minor inconveniences like not being able to golf, shop, or visit friends in the U.S. like community members usually do.

With borders being closed, Friesen said Altona has seen a large increase in Manitobans coming to check out the town.

Friesen didn't have exact numbers, but anecdotally said he's noticed a lot of Winnipeggers checking out the town's river property, which is listed in several online lists of places to hike in Manitoba.

"We've never seen that much traffic in the last 10 years that we've owned the property," he said.

Though nothing is official, both Carlson and Friesen speculate the federal government will extend the border closure.