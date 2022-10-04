How the Winnipeg Airports Authority is working to end hunger in the community

The Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA) and Harvest Manitoba are coming together to help fight hunger in the community.

On Tuesday, the groups came together to pull vegetables from the WAA’s Harvest Garden, located at the Winnipeg airport.

Each year since 1997, the WAA has planted a vegetable garden on the campus of the Winnipeg airport with the purpose of donating the vegetables to Harvest Manitoba. Since the initiative began, the WAA has donated more than 67,000 pounds of produce.

“For almost 30 years, the Winnipeg airport and their staff have been growing this garden for hamper families supported by Harvest Manitoba,” said Vince Barletta, president and CEO of Harvest Manitoba.

“They’ve got another beautiful harvest this year and we’re happy to help them gather it up.”

Barletta said this partnership means a lot to the non-profit as gardens like the WAA’s help people in need all over the province.

“I think the Airport Authority might beat last year’s record of 4,000 pounds [of produce],” he said.

Michel Rosset, manager of communications for the WAA, described the garden as a long-standing tradition.

“Traditionally we plant potatoes, carrots, onions, beets. Those root vegetables that Harvest can take back and dehydrate them and make them into soup or give them away as needed,” Rosset said.

He added this is an exciting year, as the garden will have now helped to provide meals for 100,000 families.

“Since 1997, when we started the Harvest Garden, we’ve been able to provide a meal to 100,000 families across the province. Really, that’s what it’s all about,” Rosset said.

HELP NEEDED FOR HARVEST MANITOBA

Barletta said that those with high-quality produce in their gardens are welcome to bring it down to Harvest Manitoba.

“This time of year, we always appreciate the bounty from our gardeners,” he said.

Barletta added that Harvest Manitoba is in need of community support, as the non-profit is serving a record number of Manitobans.

“Families impacted by fixed incomes, by high inflation, other economic challenges,” he explained.

“So, again, the produce coming out of this garden at the Winnipeg Airport Authority, gardeners all across our province, and the tens of thousands of Manitobans that support us – thank you, thank you, thank you.”

- With files from CTV’s Scott Andersson.