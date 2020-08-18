WINNIPEG -- Amid the COVID-9 pandemic, the Winnipeg Humane Society is making some changes to its used book and DVD sale in order to make it compliant with public health restrictions.

Traditionally, the sale takes place in-person, but that isn’t possible this year due to health and safety restrictions mandated during the pandemic.

Now, for the first time in 12 years, the Winnipeg Humane Society is moving the used book and DVD sale to an online format.

“What we’re offering is surprise, curated book packages for people to purchase and pick up curbside here at the WHS,” said Lenore Hume of the Winnipeg Humane Society.

The curbside station will be available at the shelter beginning on Aug. 22, with the sale running though Sept. 30.

Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News