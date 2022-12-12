How to avoid package theft during the holiday season

As the holiday shopping season reaches its peak, more packages are piling up on Winnipeggers’ doorsteps, which means more risk of parcel theft.

Const. Garnie McIntyre of the Winnipeg Police Service said parcel thefts tend to increase around the time of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as this is the time when many gifts are delivered to people’s homes.

“[We receive] more phone calls. Our Property Crime Unit has a lot more involvement, as well as general patrol guys,” he said in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Monday.

He explained package thefts can be crimes of opportunity, where someone sees a package and thinks it’s something they can easily steal. In other cases, people will follow around delivery drivers.

“They’re literally following Amazon Prime, UPS, so that they can steal the package,” he said.

“There’s no real M.O., there’s no real target, it’s just wherever the package happens to be.”

McIntyre added that package thefts take place in all areas of the city, essentially, wherever packages are delivered.

He said the best thing people can do to avoid these thefts is to learn about their options when it comes to deliveries.

“Ask them to deliver it to a trusted friend or neighbour, behind a gate, there are so many different ways,” he said.

“What we suggest is to do your own homework first.”

McIntyre said stolen parcels are sometimes recovered, but they often end up damaged.

“Our big thing is that we need to get back to that small-town mentality, where everybody is looking out for somebody,” he said.

The Winnipeg Police Service asks those who are victims of parcel thefts to make a report. McIntyre said this helps police track where the thefts are taking place and where to direct their resources.

- With files from CTV’s Nicole Dube.