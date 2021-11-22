How to have your say in upcoming 2022 provincial budget

WINNIPEG -

The province is working on its upcoming 2022 budget and is asking Manitobans for their input.

Manitoba Finance Minister Scott Fielding said the province is asking Manitobans to participate in upcoming in-person and telephone town halls on Budget 2022.

"We're listening to Manitobans and want to hear what matters most to you and your families," Fielding said in a news release. "To accommodate as many citizens as possible, we're inviting all Manitobans to participate in their choice of telephone, virtual or in-person engagement sessions."

The province said these sessions are set to begin in late November and December.

The sessions scheduled so far include:

7 p.m. on Nov. 29, at the RBC Convention Centre in Winnipeg (English-French bilingual session);

7 p.m. on Nov. 30, at the Pinawa Community Centre in Pinawa;

7 p.m. on Dec. 2, at the Dome Building in Brandon;

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 3, at the Blarney Stone Pub and Restaurant in Killarney.

A telephone town hall is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, for northern Manitobans.

More in-person sessions are expected to be announced in the new year.

Manitobans are asked to pre-register and reserve a spot for these in-person meetings, or sign up online to get a call to participate in a telephone town hall. Those participating in-person will need to wear a mask, practise physical distancing and provide proof of vaccination.

The province is also launching an online survey about the budget. Manitobans can email comments and ideas, or write a letter to the Minister of Finance.