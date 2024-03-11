How to help your kids adjust to the time change

The clocks moved forward one hour on Sunday morning, causing us all to lose an hour of rest.

This time change has an impact on our circadian rhythm, which has an impact on everyone, both children and adults.

“Yesterday was a little rough for all of us, for sure,” said pediatric sleep consultant Joleen Dilk Salyn in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Monday.

“It’s tough for adults, but as parents this time change is usually a little bit easier for the parents. It’s harder in the fall.”

Dilk Salyn noted that there tends to be a higher risk of car accidents in the week after the clocks move forward, adding that there is a strong link between sleep and health.

“For our little ones, we really want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to keep them well rested, because it’s good for their health, it’s good for our health, it’s good for our mental health too,” she said.

One way to help your kids stay well rested amid the time change is to be protective of their sleep routine. This means using white noise and keeping their room dark even as the sun starts to rise earlier.

As for when you should be putting your kids to bed, Dilk Salyn said it depends on their age.

“Our babies might need a little more of a gradual process,” she said.

“You can split the difference. You can put them down 20, 30 minutes, a little bit later right now, so their body is getting used to it.”

Dilk Salyn also suggests getting your little ones out into the daylight.

“The morning sun is that big reset for our internal clocks, so getting them out into the morning sun is one of the best things we can do,” she explained.

Dilk Salyn said adults should also be sticking to their sleep routines and getting to bed on time.

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.