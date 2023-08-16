How to keep yourself safe amid wildfire smoke in Manitoba

As wildfire smoke continues to blanket Manitoba, experts are sharing what people need to do to avoid any serious health impacts.

The province is under a special air quality advisory, which was issued Tuesday and continued Wednesday due to wildfire smoke from fires in the northern prairies and the Northwest Territories.

The air quality health risk was at three in Winnipeg as of Wednesday afternoon, indicating a low risk, but smoke is expected to remain in southern Manitoba until Thursday evening.

“The winds will snap around to become northwesterly and quite gusty through the day,” said Terri Lang, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada. “And while we get these northwesterly winds, any kind of northwesterly wind direction is going to bring the smoke back in. So, we'll probably see that moving into the overnight period. So by the time you wake up in the morning, it's probably going to be back.”

Lang says it’s not yet known how high the air quality health risk is going to get.

“When it's in the moderate category, it can affect those with health issues,” she said. “And when we get into the high category, of course, then it can affect even healthy individuals.”

Lang added the smoke could also reduce visibility and impact temperature.

Neil Johnston, president and CEO of the Manitoba Lung Association, says symptoms of wildfire smoke exposure can range from eye, nose and throat irritation to shortness of breath in more severe cases.

He says those with lung conditions are especially susceptible.

“When you're going out, be aware of the air quality, maybe make alternative plans where their quality is really poor,” he said.

Johnston added those who have relievers and preventers for lung conditions should ensure they’re taking them regularly and that they have plenty on hand to avoid running out.

He adds people should be aware of what their baseline health is, and find a safe space if dealing with issues from smoke.

• With files from CTV’s Katherine Dow and Danton Unger