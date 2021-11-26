How to prepare for residential snow clearing this weekend

WINNIPEG -

Winnipeggers will get some relief from the snow on their streets as the city is planning to start residential plowing this weekend.

Everything gets underway at 7 a.m. on Saturday and Michael Cantor, the manager of street maintenance for the city, has more details on how residents can prepare.

"Car owners really need to know their zone letter. This is the most important thing to know," said Cantor.

There are several ways people can find out what their letter is, by either checking the Know Your Zone app, calling 311, or by checking the city's website.

He added the easiest way to find out is through the app because notifications will be sent out when your area is being plowed.

When the trucks hit the street to deal with the plowing, Cantor said people need to leave distance and be safe.

"There will be many pieces of equipment working on the streets. So just allow them to do the work."

He added people need to make sure their vehicles are off the streets so crews can clear the road properly. If vehicles are in the way, they could be ticketed or towed.

The work is expected to take all weekend and Cantor said they are planning to have everything wrapped up by 7 p.m. on Monday.

The first zones that will see crews clearing the snow are C, G, J, L, P and S.