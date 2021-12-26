How to recycle your Christmas tree in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG -

With the holiday season winding down, the City of Winnipeg is collecting real Christmas trees for recycling.

From Dec. 27 to Jan. 31, trees can be dropped off at 11 locations around the city.

Hours of the sites vary and, in some cases, are open 24 hours a day.

The trees must have no ornaments or tinsel on them, and should not be placed in a bag.

Dropped-off trees will be turned into wood chip mulch, which the city said will be available for pick up from the temporary depots starting in early January.

The mulch is free, while quantities last, but you have to bring your own container. Mulch is not available at the 4R Winnipeg Depots.

The City of Winnipeg said once the temporary depots close on Jan. 31, Christmas trees will continue to be collected year-round at the three 4R Winnipeg Depots.

According to the city, 407,500 Christmas trees have been recycled over the last 30 years, working out to 1,855 tonnes of material diverted from the landfill.