Elections Manitoba announced Monday that Manitobans will now have the opportunity to register to vote online.

The province said voters will also be able to check if they are registered or update their information by going to the Elections Manitoba website.

According to a news release, when entering the website Manitobans will be asked to give their name, birthday and address. If the person’s record is found and nothing needs to be updated, then no further action is required. If this isn’t the case, the voter will be asked to provide their driver’s licence number and upload two pieces of accepted ID.

The province encourages residents who are moving, first-time voters or anyone who is unsure if they are registered to use the system.

The online voter registration service is available at any time.