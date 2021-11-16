How to talk to loved ones about vaccine status ahead of the holidays

WINNIPEG -

With the holidays coming up in just a few weeks, many Manitobans are hoping to get together with their family and friends to celebrate.

However, with current gatherings restrictions and people having various comfort levels around unvaccinated individuals, this could lead to some uncomfortable conversations.

According to psychologist Dr. Syras Derksen, it is a tricky time.

He said people will need to think about their boundaries and comfort levels.

“It can be hard to balance our own feelings about these things, our own assessment of our own risk, against the feelings of others and how people are going to respond to us,” Derksen said.

He said when approaching difficult conversations, research shows it is good to start by saying something positive, adding that it is useful to find a way to compliment the person in a way that is related to the topic at hand.

“So if you were going to say something about somebody’s cooking, you might say, ‘You’re a great cook,’ and then you could go on to say your criticism about what they made for you that day,” he said.

Derksen noted that when approaching the topic of vaccines, it’s good to add in sentiments that show the other person you still like them and aren’t trying to avoid them, such as “I really wish you could be there.”

He said that you could also show you’re thinking about everyone’s well-being by saying, “I’m not just protecting my own risk, but I’m also protecting everybody’s risks.”

NAVIGATING HURT FEELINGS

Derksen said that during these conversations, there will be hurt feelings on both sides.

He said it’s important that to recognize your feelings, so you don’t end up saying something you regret.

“Sometimes we’re so focused on the other person’s feelings, we don’t realize that we’re actually being hurt by the fact that this person’s not going to be there or you feel, maybe frustrated, that the person didn’t get vaccinated,” he said.

Derksen explained it’s also important to have conversations about vaccines and COVID-19 in advance, so people don’t get their hopes up about a holiday that may not end up happening.

“If they’re picturing a certain kind of Christmas, a certain kind of holiday, and then, later on, you take that away from them by telling them your boundaries, that’s going to be a bigger loss than if they’re prepared and they can envision something a little more accurately,” he said.

RECOGNIZE DIFFERENCES

Derksen said it is important to recognize there will be differences of opinions when it comes to vaccines.

“There are so many pieces of information that go into this,” he said.

“Everybody’s risk and everybody’s vulnerability and everybody’s ideas around these things are so different.”

He noted that it’s important to have a tolerance for people’s differences and be aware that others may not feel the same way as you.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that you can’t be in a relationship, he said.

“Communicating that and being aware of those differences is really important.”

Derksen noted it’s generally ineffective to try to pressure people to do things your way.

“Putting on heaps of pressure or negative criticisms or insults, those things don’t generally work in persuading people,” he said, noting that setting boundaries is already a persuasion.

He noted it’s important not to mix telling people what you’re comfortable with and persuasion.

“You don’t want to tell them, ‘This is what I’m comfortable with,’ and then say, ‘You should really be doing this.’ You want to leave that for another conversation,” Derksen said.

-With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.