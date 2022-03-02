How to vote for the upcoming Fort Whyte by-election

The Fort Whyte by-election is coming up on March 22 and those who live in the area have several ways that they can vote.

If residents are wanting to avoid lines on election day, they can participate in advance voting. The advanced voting period will take place from March 10 – 17 with polls being open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and then 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

There will be two locations to vote, the Fort Whyte Returning Office at 1-104-Scurfield Blvd and My Church Winnipeg at 955 Wilkes Ave.

People can also vote by mail as this option will be available because of COVID-19. Residents can apply online or in person at the returning office. The deadline to apply is March 19.

Those who live with a disability and their caregivers can also vote from home. Again, people must register by March 21 and applications must include a copy of the person's ID. The application is available online or at the returning office.

Then, for those who plan on voting on March 22, they must attend the polling station that is assigned to them on the voter information card.

There are four people who are running in the by-election, Patrick Allard as an independent, Obby Khan for the Progressive Conservatives, Willard Reaves for the Manitoba Liberals and Trudy Schroeder for the Manitoba NDP.