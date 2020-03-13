WINNIPEG -- According to Canada’s health minister, between 30 and 70 per cent of Canadians could become infected with COVID-19, and health experts at all levels of government are working together to do what’s called, ‘flattening the curve’.

The term refers to what it takes to minimize the spread of infection to avoid overwhelming the health care system. Experts agree that aside from avoiding large gatherings, the most important personal infection control tactic is to wash your hands thoroughly.

Dr. John Embil is an infectious disease specialist who offers a simple explanation for the importance of handwashing: “Our hands touch surfaces, there may be germs on the surfaces and then we touch our faces. And our faces contain lots of places, eyes, nose and mouth, through which germs can enter,” said Embil.

“So controlling the entry of germs into our body is critical.”

Embil said the temperature of the water is important. If it’s too cold, it’s hard to remove the soap from your hands, and if it’s too hot it can harm the skin. Lukewarm water is best.

He said following some simple steps each and every time you wash is critical:

Be sure you wet your hands before applying soap;

Bring your palms together and rub soap all over the palms and backs of hands, including between the fingers. Move rings a little to get soap underneath;

Embil says its important to wash for at least 20 seconds, as experts recommend;

Finally, wipe your hands with a clean towel or paper towel and avoid rubbing too vigourously.

“What this does, you have the mechanical action of removing a layer of cells,” said Embil.

In a public washroom, the paper towel you use to dry your hands should be used to turn off the taps and to open the washroom door if required. Embil told CTV News proper handwashing’s infection-control benefits are many.

“First of all, the water is rinsing grime off your hands, the soap will help disrupt the germ cells and the paper towel and the towel will also help to remove cells and hopefully there aren’t any germs left.”

Finally, Embil cautioned that overdoing the handwashing can harm your skin and allow bad germs to overtake the flora on your hands.

And if you don’t have access to soap and water, hand sanitizer is a worthy substitute.

- With files from CTV’s Nicole Dube.